Dec 08, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
A massive chain of 275 waterfalls surrounded by lush rainforest on the Argentina–Brazil border.
Known as “The Smoke That Thunders,” it’s one of the world’s largest and most powerful waterfalls.
The tallest uninterrupted waterfall on Earth, plunging dramatically from a tabletop mountain in Venezuela.
A stunning multi-tiered waterfall straddling the border of Vietnam and China with emerald waters.
1. India’s tallest plunge waterfall, dropping from misty cliffs into a vivid turquoise pool in Meghalaya.
Top 5 Stunning Waterfalls Around the Globe
