Top 7 Countries Where Pork is Restricted or Illegal in 2025
Why Pork is Banned? Many countries strictly prohibit pork due to religious beliefs, cultural traditions, and strict dietary laws.
Saudi Arabia In Saudi Arabia, pork is completely banned due to Islamic law. Airports and customs authorities seize any pork products brought in by travelers.
Iran In Iran, pork is strictly forbidden under Islamic dietary laws (Halal). The Iranian government has imposed a nationwide ban on the import and sale.
Qatar In Qatar, pork is illegal due to Islamic dietary laws. Here only licensed hotels may serve limited pork to foreign tourists.
Kuwait In Kuwait, pork is strictly banned, even selling, consuming, or importing pork products is illegal in the country.
Sudan Sudan doesn't have a specific law banning pork, but its Sudanese law, based on Islamic Sharia, prohibits Muslims from eating pork.
Pakistan Pakistan made the sale and consumption of pork illegal due to Islamic dietary laws. Here Non-Muslim citizens and foreigners can consume pork legally.