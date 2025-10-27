A view of the sea
Oct 27, 2025
Shubhi-kumar

Top 7 Countries With the Lowest Unemployment Rates in 2025

Qatar: Unemployment is nearly zero due to an expatriate-driven labor market.

Cambodia: Rapid economic growth, strong garment sector keep joblessness extremely low.

Niger: Large informal agriculture sector absorbs much of the workforce.

Thailand: Tourism and export industries result in stable employment numbers.

Vietnam: Manufacturing boom sustains high employment, especially in urban areas.

Macao: Casino-driven tourism and service sectors ensure very low unemployment.

Andorra: Small population and reliance on tourism support consistent job availability.

