Oct 27, 2025
Shubhi-kumar
Top 7 Countries With the Lowest Unemployment Rates in 2025
Qatar: Unemployment is nearly zero due to an expatriate-driven labor market.
Cambodia: Rapid economic growth, strong garment sector keep joblessness extremely low.
Niger: Large informal agriculture sector absorbs much of the workforce.
Thailand: Tourism and export industries result in stable employment numbers.
Vietnam: Manufacturing boom sustains high employment, especially in urban areas.
Macao: Casino-driven tourism and service sectors ensure very low unemployment.
Andorra: Small population and reliance on tourism support consistent job availability.
