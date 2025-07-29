Top 7 Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Outfits Perfect for Curvy Girls
Shimmery Studded Dress Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in a black shimmery stone studded dress. Actress paired the body hugging dress with minimal jewellery.
Mini Bodycon Dress Janhvi Kapoor looks jaw-dropping in white bodycon mini dress. Minimal makeup and messy bun perfectly blends with the looks.
Sequin Saree Janhvi Kapoor oozes hotness in grey sequin saree with deep neck blouse. Actress paired it with big dangle earring and bold makeup.
Corset Effect Dress Janhvi Kapoor giving hot vintage Hollywood actress vibe in red corset effect dress. The soft curls and statement earrings blends perfectly with the look.
Body Hugging Mermaid Gown Janvhi Kapoor turns heads in blue body hugging mermaid gown with heavily plunging neckline. She added a pair of sheer studded gloves.
Boss Babe Powersuit Janhvi Kapoor giving boss babe vibe in a pinstriped powersuit. Actress paired the suit with minimal statement jewellery.
Curve Hugging Gown Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtaking in Manish Malhotra’s strapless black dress with a sweetheart neckline.