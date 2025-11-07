✕
Nov 07, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
It often means they’re overwhelmed and need time to process their emotions.
“Space” doesn’t always mean a breakup — sometimes it’s just emotional breathing room.
Constant communication can feel suffocating when someone is mentally drained.
Giving space shows maturity and respect for boundaries.
It helps both people reflect and understand what they truly want.
If they come back, it’s with clarity — if not, it’s closure.
Space reveals who’s meant to stay without being chased.
