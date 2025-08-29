What to Do Immediately After a Dog Bite to Prevent Rabies Infection
A dog bite, whether from a stray or household pet can be dangerous as it may lead to rabies, a deadly viral infection that attacks the nervous system.
Clean the bite with running water and wash thoroughly with soap to remove dirt and saliva for at least 15 minutes.
Gently press the wound with clean cloth or bandage to stop bleeding.
Apply antiseptic creams or spray to kill germs and reduce the risk of infection.
Don’t cover your wound tightly as this can trap the germ inside. Instead, cover the wound loose until you see a doctor.
Meet your doctor or go to nearest hospital for proper treatment as soon as possible.
Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) is the best treatment that prevents rabies. It contains Rabies Immune Globulin and Rabies Vaccine.
Don’t apply turmeric, oil, or any type of herbal pastes. It won’t effect you or can increase infection risk.
If it’s a pet dog then confirm vaccination status first but if it’s a stray dog then watch for any sign of illness or unsual behaviour.
Fever, weakness, itching at the wound, behavioural changes, fear of water, and paralysis.