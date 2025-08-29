A view of the sea
Aug 29, 2025
Manisha-chauhan

What to Do Immediately After a Dog Bite to Prevent Rabies Infection

A dog bite, whether from a stray or household pet can be dangerous as it may lead to rabies, a deadly viral infection that attacks the nervous system.

Wash the Wound Immediately

Clean the bite with running water and wash thoroughly with soap to remove dirt and saliva for at least 15 minutes.

Gently press the wound with clean cloth or bandage to stop bleeding.

Stop the Bleeding

Use an Antiseptic

Apply antiseptic creams or spray to kill germs and reduce the risk of infection.

Avoid Tight Wrapping

Don’t cover your wound tightly as this can trap the germ inside. Instead, cover the wound loose until you see a doctor.

Go to Doctor Immediately

Meet your doctor or go to nearest hospital for proper treatment as soon as possible.

Begin Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)

Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) is the best treatment that prevents rabies. It contains Rabies Immune Globulin and Rabies Vaccine.

Avoid Traditional Remedies

Don’t apply turmeric, oil, or any type of herbal pastes. It won’t effect you or can increase infection risk.

Moniter Animal

If it’s a pet dog then confirm vaccination status first but if it’s a stray dog then watch for any sign of illness or unsual behaviour.

Symptoms of Rabies

Fever, weakness, itching at the wound, behavioural changes, fear of water, and paralysis.

