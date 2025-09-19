A view of the sea
Sep 19, 2025
Shubhi-kumar

Which State Leads in Gold Refining and Manufacturing in India?

Karnataka leads India in gold refining and manufacturing, driven by its rich gold reserves and active Hutti Gold Mines. Here are concise points for each requested aspect:

Key Gold-Producing States Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan lead gold output.

Primary Source Hutti Gold Mines is located in Karnataka and is India’s sole active primary mine.

Secondary Source Gold recycling states are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Global Position India is a major consumer but not a global top producer. China is the top producer of gold.

Cultural Importance Gold is central to Indian weddings, festivals, rituals, and investments.

