✕
Nov 04, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Dopamine hits make likes feel rewarding.
Over time, it rewires your brain for approval.
Posting becomes about validation, not expression.
Your worth shouldn’t depend on engagement.
Take breaks to reconnect with real emotions.
Notice how you feel before and after posting.
True confidence is quiet — it doesn’t need likes.
Read More
How to Stop Comparing Yourself on Social Media and Feel Enough
How Your Surroundings Impact Your Mental Health and Daily Mood
Does Coffee Increase Anxiety? The Real Connection Between Caffeine and Stress
Are You Addicted to Likes? Understanding Social Media Validation and Mental Health