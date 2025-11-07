✕
Vanshika-ahuja
You might confuse emotional intensity with emotional connection.
Unavailable people mirror the love you think you deserve.
You’re drawn to fixing people instead of being loved by them.
You may fear real intimacy even if you crave it.
Healing your self-worth changes who you attract.
You can’t make someone emotionally ready — they must choose that.
The right person won’t make you chase love; they’ll meet you halfway.
