Dec 04, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Why You Should Never Drink Water While Standing
Causes poor digestion as water rushes down too quickly.
Kidneys get strained due to fast filtration.
Higher chance of choking or coughing.
May lead to acidity or discomfort after drinking.
Nutrient absorption reduces when you’re not relaxed.
Can increase tension in the body instead of calming it.
Sitting helps better hydration and mindful drinking.
