'All Eyes On Rafah' Trends On Social Media, All You Need To Know

As tensions escalate in Palestinian city – Rafah (in the southern Gaza Strip), “All eyes on Rafah” trends on socila media. It is a phase that refers to the present genocide in Rafah, Gaza, with over 1.4 million Palestinians looking for shelter, alerted by the Iran’s Embassy on X.

Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Despite widespread global condemnation and an International Court of Justice (ICJ) mandate to cease its military operations, Israel continues to launch airstrikes in the region. In a significant but symbolic diplomatic development, Spain and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state on May 28, with Ireland expected to follow suit soon.

Crisis in Rafah

Approximately half of Gaza’s population, over a million people, have taken refuge in Rafah, the southernmost exit point from Gaza city, bordering Egypt’s Sinai peninsula. Many have been forced to flee multiple times since Israel began a limited incursion earlier this month. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has stated that there is no safe place in Gaza, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation.

Key Developments

1. Recent Airstrikes: Israel launched an attack on Rafah late Sunday following a Hamas rocket barrage aimed at Tel Aviv. At least 45 people were killed and 200 others injured in the Israeli airstrike on a camp for displaced people. Israel’s military claimed the strike targeted senior Hamas operatives but acknowledged civilian casualties, calling the incident a “tragic mistake”.

2. International Outrage: The attack has sparked global condemnation. The US National Security Council urged Israel to protect civilians, while former UK Prime Minister David Cameron called for a ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid. Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar have all condemned the attacks, citing violations of international law and war crimes.

3. Mass Displacement: Since early May, around one million people have fled Rafah amid ongoing Israeli offensives. The UNRWA reports that these individuals face bombardments, inadequate living conditions, and a lack of food and water, with no safe haven in sight.

4. Continued Military Operations: Despite international pressure, Israel has vowed to continue its operations in Rafah, focusing on eliminating Hamas fighters and infrastructure. Civilians have been advised to move to a designated humanitarian zone, although safety remains uncertain.

5. ICJ Ruling: The ICJ has ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, adding to the diplomatic pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ruling emphasized the need to prevent conditions that could lead to the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza.

6. Social Media Response: The situation in Rafah has trended widely on social media, with various public figures expressing solidarity with Palestinians. Celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dia Mirza, and Swara Bhaskar have reshared posts condemning the attacks.

7. Diplomatic Recognition: Spain and Norway recognized a Palestinian state on May 28, with Ireland expected to follow. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized the need for a viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel has condemned these recognitions, arguing they support Hamas.

8. Israel’s Response: Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, criticized the European countries’ recognition of Palestine, accusing them of supporting terrorism.

9. Conflict Background: The ongoing conflict was reignited by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, which killed over 1,170 people and resulted in 252 hostages being taken. Israel’s retaliatory strikes have led to over 36,050 deaths and 81,136 injuries in Gaza, according to local health authorities.

10. Debate Over Palestinian Statehood: The conflict has revived discussions about Palestinian statehood. While Israel argues that an independent Palestinian state could compromise its security, many international actors believe that a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace.

The situation in Gaza remains highly volatile, with continued airstrikes, widespread displacement, and international diplomatic tensions. As the conflict persists, the humanitarian crisis deepens, underscoring the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

