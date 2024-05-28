Baloch's Are Crying #NukeAftermathinBalochistan

Pakistan might have achieved the Nuclear capability within 7 years of India carrying out its first Nuke, but its people, its citizens are burning in the nuke aftermath in Baloschistan.

On May 28 each year, Pakistan proudly celebrates “Youm-e-Takbir,” which translates as the “Day of Greatness,” to commemorate the country’s first successful detonation of nuclear devices. But the locals in Balochistan’s Chagai district, and citizens all across Balochistan, see May 28 as a “black day.” On May 28th, 1998 in the underground of Ras Koh hills in Chagai district of Balochistan province conducted 5 nuke bomb tests simultaneously. It has been 28 years to Pakistan’s military excellence, but at what expense?

Today #nukeaftermathinbalochistan is trending on the social media platform ‘X’. People can be seen sharing and posting the plague and suffering of Balochs.

A user named, ‘Mazar baloch’ called the nuclear test as the complete genocide of baloch.

Pakistan’s nuclear tests in Chagai caused significant environmental destruction and long-term health impacts. The effects will be felt by future generations,it is completely genocide of baloch اے تْراولیں جَگرءَ مولمانی وام پِر اَنت#NukeAfterMathInBalochistan pic.twitter.com/gNqlEGJHjv — Mazar baloch (@Mazarbaloch01) May 27, 2024

One user posted –

چاغی: بلوچ ڈرائیوروں اور مزدوروں کو آرمی کے اہلکاروں نے شدید تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا اور انہیں بنا چپل کے تپتے صحرا میں مرنے کے لیے چھوڑ دیا نہتے بلوچ مزدوروں اور ڈرائیوروں پر یہ ریاستی جبر انتہائی انسانیت سوز ہے #Balochistan #NukeAftermathInBalochistanpic.twitter.com/Xyx3I68zUp — Zara baloch (@Zara_Baloch26) May 28, 2024

Another user wrote – “The consequences of nuclear testing in Balochistan are extremely worrying. Due to Pakistan’s decision to conduct nuclear testing in occupied territory”

The consequences of nuclear testing in Balochistan are extremely worrying. Due to Pakistan’s decision to conduct nuclear testing in occupied territory, #NukeAfterMathInBalochistan pic.twitter.com/dYDUSdIU27 — News EXPO (@NewsExpo_) May 28, 2024



3 days ago..

In the context of spreading awareness about the aftermath of the nuclear tests in the region. On May 25, 2024, under the Free Balochistan movement, the sympthasisers of the Baloch province staged a protest in Dortmund, Germany, aiming to draw attention to the consequences of Pakistan’s nuclear tests in Balochistan on May 28, 1998.

The protestors distributed Pamphlet written in germany and voiced grievances against the ongoing human rights violations by Pakistan and Iran in Balochistan.

What are aftermaths of the nuke test?

Banners and placards were displayed to inform the german public about the impact of pakistan’s nuclear activities in Balochistan, which have caused environmental degredation and health issues such as cancer and birth defects.

The animal husbandry and farming in the regions of Chagai and Gurdu have endured significant damage.

The protestors accused Pakistan of storing nuclear assets in Balochistan’s cities inclusing Khuzdar and Somiand called for international intervention to address the situation.

