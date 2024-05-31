Biden Authorizes Ukraine to Conduct Targeted Strikes in Russia Amid Escalating Tensions

President Joe Biden reportedly granted Ukraine the authority to carry out targeted strikes within Russian territory using American munitions, as reported by CNN. This decision comes in response to escalating tensions as Russian forces make substantial advances near Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine close to the Russian border, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Under the newly issued directive, Ukraine is permitted to retaliate against Russian forces or targets situated near Kharkiv using weaponry supplied by the United States. One official disclosed, “The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use US-supplied weapons for counterfire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them.”

However, this policy adjustment is specifically confined to the vicinity of Kharkiv, with no intentions to expand the permitted area, the official emphasized. Ukrainian authorities have not requested permission for strikes beyond this region.

The request for this policy change originated from Kyiv in response to the advancing Russian forces in recent weeks, the official confirmed. Ukrainian forces are now authorized to target Russian military installations, ammunition depots, and logistical hubs across the border from Kharkiv in western Russia.

Despite the authorization, the Biden administration has maintained its stance against allowing Ukraine to utilize its most powerful munitions, including the long-range ATACMS missiles, which boast a range of up to 200 miles (300 kilometers), according to CNN.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted at the possibility of adjusting the administration’s approach earlier in the week, stating, “Another hallmark of our support for Ukraine over the last two years has been to adapt as the conditions have changed.” The Secretary of State, during a visit to Moldova, remarked,”I am confident we will continue to do that.”

This shift in policy is in line with recent statements from European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Macron stressed the necessity for Ukraine to neutralize military sites within Russia posing a threat to Ukrainian territory. He stated, “Ukrainian soil is being attacked from bases in Russia. We think that we should allow them to neutralise the military sites from which the missiles are fired and, basically, the military sites from which Ukraine is attacked.”

Scholz echoed Macron’s sentiments, affirming that Ukraine has the right to defend itself within the parameters set by the countries supplying the weapons and international law.

