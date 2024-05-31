In response to Donald Trump’s conviction by a New York court, the Biden-Harris campaign issued a statement on Thursday, emphasizing the principle that “no one is above the law.”

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” remarked Michael Tyler, communications director for the Biden-Harris campaign, highlighting the significance of Trump’s legal accountability.

Tyler acknowledged the verdict but highlighted the ongoing role of the American people in shaping the nation’s leadership. He further stated, “But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, after being convicted on all charges in his hush money case, asserted that the “real verdict” would be determined by the US election in November. “This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” Trump declared as he left the court, maintaining his innocence. “The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here.” “I’m a very innocent man, and it’s OK. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our constitution,”asserting his innocence, Trump reiterated his commitment to fighting for the country and the constitution, emphasizing his belief in his innocence despite the legal outcome.

