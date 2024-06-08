Biden Issues Apology To Zelenskyy For Hold-up in Passing Aid Package To Ukraine

In a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, US President Joe Biden apologized for the delay in passing a new military aid package, which was reportedly held up by Republican opposition in Congress, as per CNN reports.

During the meeting, Biden commended Zelenskyy for his unwavering resilience, stating, “You know, you haven’t bowed down, you haven’t yielded at all, you continue to fight in a way that is just remarkable, is just remarkable–and we’re not going to walk away from you.”

Expressing regret over the weeks of uncertainty regarding the passage of funding, Biden acknowledged the challenges they faced in obtaining approval for the necessary bill, attributing delays to conservative members of Congress. He assured Zelenskyy that despite obstacles, the funding had been secured.

Biden also highlighted the significance of the funding announcement, emphasizing that since signing the supplemental aid package in April, six significant funding packages had been announced. Additionally, he disclosed an additional package of USD 225 million aimed at supporting the reconstruction of Ukraine’s electric grid.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy urged global cooperation and unity in addressing pressing issues, particularly emphasizing the urgency of bringing back Ukrainian children allegedly abducted by Russia. He underscored the importance of open and inclusive dialogue, emphasizing the need for international solidarity and action.

Zelenskyy extended invitations to over 100 countries and international organizations to participate in the Ukraine Peace Summit, emphasizing key priorities such as nuclear security, food security, and the release of prisoners of war and abducted Ukrainian children.

Despite Biden’s absence, the White House confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris would represent the United States at the summit in Switzerland next week. Harris will be accompanied by US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, signaling the US’s commitment to supporting Ukraine and engaging in diplomatic efforts to address ongoing challenges in the region.

