Blood Bath In Sydney, Mass Terror Attack In Shopping Mall

Australian authorities announced on Saturday that they had received reports of multiple stabbings at the bustling Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney.

Bloodbath in #Sydney. Mass terror attack in Bondi Junction Westfield, one of the largest and busiest shopping malls in Australia. At least four murdered, with baby stabbed. Just pure evil, horror. pic.twitter.com/82L9NZ9XwZ — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) April 13, 2024

The incidents unfolded during a busy Saturday afternoon, prompting the mall to be placed on lockdown while police advised people to steer clear of the area.

New South Wales Ambulance confirmed to AFP that one man, believed to be one of the assailants, was shot dead by police, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as shoppers fled to safety, seeking refuge in nearby establishments, while the area buzzed with police activity and helicopters overhead.

Local media aired security footage showing a man wielding a large knife as injured individuals lay on the floor.