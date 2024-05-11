CIA Director William Burns Quietly Navigates Middle East Tensions as US-Israel Ties Strain Over Gaza War

In the midst of the worst falling-out between the United States and Israel in decades over the war in Gaza, one key American official is quietly keeping Washington’s lines of communication open across the Middle East. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, a veteran diplomat and Arabic speaker, has been actively involved in mediating the conflict, working alongside Qatari and Egyptian officials to find a resolution.

Burns’ involvement comes as the White House grows increasingly concerned about the massive civilian casualties that could result if Israel launches a ground offensive on Rafah, a southern Gaza city where 1.4 million Palestinians are seeking shelter from the war. President Joe Biden’s priority is securing a deal to release more of the hostages taken by Hamas in its deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The CIA director’s role as an intelligence chief allows him to keep a lower profile and deal directly with Israel’s external intelligence agency Mossad. As a veteran State Department official with years of relationships in the Middle East, Burns also has a direct line to the White House, granting him high-level access in Middle East capitals where officials often prefer to deal with top spies.

Burns’ involvement is seen as a recognition by the US that the rage provoked in the Middle East by the Gaza war and Washington’s support for Israel has put the US’s reputation and credibility on the line, particularly with traditional Arab allies such as Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. These allies believe the White House should have put more pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the conflict.

The hostage-release assignment is becoming increasingly difficult as Israel insists on targeting thousands of fighters in Hamas battalions in Rafah. At the same time, Biden is ratcheting up pressure on Israel by saying he might halt even more weapons shipments, a decision that has been met with fury by Israeli officials who argue it sends the wrong message to Hamas at a critical stage in the negotiations.

Burns’ involvement has given some hope to people in the region, as he enjoys a certain level of credibility. His tact in delivering messages to Israel, designed to be both warnings and reassurances of support, was demonstrated last month as Israel was weighing the severity of its response to an attack that saw Iran launch hundreds of drones and missiles, almost all of which were repelled.

As the US struggles to keep the seven-month-old war from escalating further, Burns’ role as a man of results and one of the best US diplomats has become increasingly crucial. With all sides having incentives to back out of a deal, and public posturing often backfiring in moments like this, Burns’ ability to navigate the complex web of Middle East tensions could be the key to finding a resolution to the conflict.

