Donald Trump Condemned His Conviction on The 34 Felony Counts in Manhattan Trial, Called It 'Rigged'

In a landmark verdict that reverberated across the political landscape, a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump, the former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The case, originating from a New York hush money criminal trial involving a porn star, marks the first instance in American history of a president being convicted of a felony.

However, Trump vehemently denounced the trial, labeling it a “disgrace” and claimed that it was “rigged.” Despite the guilty verdict, Trump maintained his innocence, asserting that the upcoming general election would serve as the true measure of public opinion on the matter.

According to media sources, prosecutors alleged that Trump was involved in an illegal conspiracy aimed at undermining the integrity of the 2016 election and suppressing negative information. Central to their case was the concealment of a hush money payment made to an adult film star.

Criticism was also directed by Trump towards the Manhattan District Attorney and the Biden administration, with baseless claims of their influence over the case.

In response to the verdict, Trump’s legal team vowed to challenge it, but their motion for acquittal was denied by Judge Juan Merchan, who scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 11.

The trial focused on allegations surrounding a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in connection with this scheme, encompassing 34 felony counts.

Before deliberations began, both the defense and prosecution presented closing arguments, offering differing narratives regarding the payment to Daniels and subsequent reimbursements to Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen. The credibility of Cohen emerged as a focal point during the trial.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, attacked Cohen’s credibility, portraying him as a prolific liar and seeking to discredit his testimony. Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass countered these arguments, emphasizing the validity of Cohen’s testimony and presenting corroborating evidence.

Throughout the trial, Steinglass meticulously guided jurors through the evidence, highlighting the consistency of testimony and documentation presented. He underscored the intricate dynamics between Cohen and Trump, characterizing their communication as often cryptic and fast-paced.

Trump’s defiance persisted even after the guilty verdict, as he accused the Biden administration of orchestrating the trial to damage him politically. He vowed to continue fighting, asserting that the country was in a state of disarray.

As Trump left the Manhattan courtroom, he declared, “We will fight for our Constitution. This is long over.” His conviction sets a precedent in American legal and political history, marking a significant chapter in the aftermath of his presidency.

