EU Foreign Policy Chief Congratulates S Jaishankar On Second Term As EAM

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, extended warm congratulations to S Jaishankar on Monday for his reappointment as India’s External Affairs Minister in the newly formed cabinet of the BJP-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

In a message of felicitation to Jaishankar, Borrell expressed eagerness to further enhance cooperation within the EU-India Strategic Partnership.

“Congratulations @DrSJaishankar for your re-appointment as Foreign Minister in @narendramodi’s government,” Borrell conveyed in a post on X. “I look forward to bringing the EU-India Strategic Partnership further to expand our cooperation in trade, green & digital transitions, connectivity, and security & defence,” he added.

Congratulations @DrSJaishankar for your re-appointment as Foreign Minister in @narendramodi‘s government. I look forward to bringing the EU-India Strategic Partnership further to expand our cooperation in trade, green & digital transitions, connectivity, and security & defence. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 10, 2024

Jaishankar graciously acknowledged the congratulatory wishes from Tanzanian Foreign Minister January Makamba. “Thank You, FM @JMakamba. India-Tanzania relationship is poised to achieve greater heights,” Jaishankar responded.

S Jaishankar was sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday during the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan and was appointed External Affairs Minister for the second time in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Foreign Ministers from Sri Lanka and Maldives also extended their congratulations to S Jaishankar on his reappointment as India’s External Affairs Minister, acknowledging his diplomatic acumen and expressing their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

Serving as External Affairs Minister during PM Modi’s second term from 2019-2024, Jaishankar has been a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019. His wit, oratory skills, and significant role in shaping India’s foreign policy over the past decade have earned him acclaim. Before his tenure as External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar served as India’s Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018, becoming the first to transition from Foreign Secretary to External Affairs Minister.

Show Full Article