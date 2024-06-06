Everything About the Two Astronauts Onboard the Starliner Space Flight

Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams are the veteran NASA astronauts selected to crew Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner space capsule. They launched from Florida on Wednesday for a crucial test flight, with plans to test Starliner’s manual controls before docking with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. This mission marks the third ISS visit for both astronauts.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore

Age : 61

Background : A retired U.S. Navy captain, Wilmore has extensive experience with operational deployments flying fighter jets, including 21 combat missions during the Gulf War in the 1990s. He served as a Navy test pilot and flight instructor before becoming a NASA astronaut in 2000.

: A retired U.S. Navy captain, Wilmore has extensive experience with operational deployments flying fighter jets, including 21 combat missions during the Gulf War in the 1990s. He served as a Navy test pilot and flight instructor before becoming a NASA astronaut in 2000. Spaceflight Experience : First flew to the ISS as a space shuttle pilot in 2009. Returned to the ISS in 2014 aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, serving several months as the station commander. Logged 178 days in space and completed four spacewalks.

Education : Holds advanced degrees in electrical engineering and aviation systems.

: Holds advanced degrees in electrical engineering and aviation systems. Personal Life: Married with two daughters, a native of Tennessee, and a former college football player at Tennessee Tech University.

Sunita “Suni” Williams

Age : 58

Background : Former Navy helicopter pilot, with experience flying over 30 different rotary aircraft. She participated in helicopter combat support during the Gulf War and in disaster relief operations following Hurricane Andrew. Selected as a NASA astronaut in 1998.

: Former Navy helicopter pilot, with experience flying over 30 different rotary aircraft. She participated in helicopter combat support during the Gulf War and in disaster relief operations following Hurricane Andrew. Selected as a NASA astronaut in 1998. Spaceflight Experience : The first ISS visit was in 2006-2007 aboard a space shuttle, followed by a second long-duration mission in 2012 on a Soyuz spacecraft. Set a world record for the most time spent by a woman in orbit outside a spacecraft, logging 50 hours and 40 minutes during seven spacewalks (a record since surpassed by Peggy Whitson). Became the second woman to command the ISS during her 2012 mission.

: Notable Achievements : The first person to complete a marathon in space, running the Boston Marathon virtually on the ISS treadmill in 2007. Completed the first triathlon in space in 2012, using a treadmill, stationary bicycle, and a fitness machine for simulated swimming. Has spent a total of 322 days in space. The first woman to fly on the inaugural crewed mission of a new orbital spacecraft.

: Personal Life: Born in Massachusetts and currently resides in Houston with her husband, a federal police officer and former helicopter pilot.

Mission Details

Objective : Test Starliner’s manual controls and dock with the ISS.

: Test Starliner’s manual controls and dock with the ISS. Significance: This mission represents a critical step in Boeing’s efforts to provide a reliable crew transportation system for NASA, aiming to complement SpaceX’s Crew Dragon program.

Wilmore and Williams bring a wealth of experience and a record of achievements to this mission, highlighting their roles in advancing human spaceflight and exploration.

