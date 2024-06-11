Ind vs Pak T20 WC: Pakistani YouTuber Killed In New York For Making Vlog About The Match

Tragic news has emerged from New York, where the Indian and Pakistani national cricket teams faced off on June 9 at the T20 World Cup 2024. The high-profile match garnered extensive global media coverage, drawing even a Pakistani YouTuber to the city. Pakistani media reports claim that a YouTuber named Saad Ahmed was fatally shot by a security guard while conducting interviews as part of the build-up for the India vs. Pakistan match at Nassau County Stadium.

Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ahmad was sh0t dead by a security personnel in Karachi while filming a vlog ahead of the T20 World Cup clash. Saad tried to capture the build-up to the India vs. Pakistan match and people’s opinions. On June 9, he was vlogging in the city’s mobile market… pic.twitter.com/sXTyQOhxc7 — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) June 11, 2024

According to reports, Saad had visited a mobile market in New York to gather video clips from various shopkeepers. He then attempted to interview a security guard, hoping to include his perspective in the coverage. The guard, however, was reluctant to be filmed and asked Saad not to press the issue. Despite this, Saad persisted, which eventually led to the guard losing his temper and shooting the YouTuber. Saad was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the media.

A friend of Saad’s revealed that he was the sole breadwinner for his family and had spoken to him just before he left to cover the match build-up. CCTV footage from the area confirmed that Saad was interacting with the guard before the shooting occurred. The guard has since been arrested by the police.

In a statement quoted in an Instagram post, the guard admitted, “He kept bringing the mic close to my face and filming. I lost my temper and fired at him.”

In related news, Pakistan lost the match to India on Sunday by 6 runs and is now on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Show Full Article