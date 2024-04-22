India And Sri Lanka Strengthen Cultural Ties with Ramayana Trail Project

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, recently graced the inauguration of the Ramayana Trail Project, an initiative endorsed by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj. This project aims to deepen the historical and cultural bonds between India and Sri Lanka, particularly through the shared narrative of the Ramayana.

Emphasizing the significance of the Ramayana Trail Project, Jha highlighted its potential to strengthen the civilizational connection between the two countries. The event saw the presence of notable figures including the National Security Advisor to Sri Lankan President Sagala Ratnayaka and former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya, among other dignitaries.

Promoting Cultural Exchange and Tourism

In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in Colombo expressed optimism for the success of the #RamayanaTrail, echoing Jha’s sentiments. The initiative not only aims to foster friendship but also to promote tourism and boost local economies in both countries.

May the #RamayanaTrail flourish as 🇮🇳 🇱🇰 friendship flourishes today! High Commissioner @santjha joined the inauguration event of #RamayanaTrail Project in 🇱🇰 endorsed by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, along with NSA @SagalaRatnayaka, cricket icon @Sanath07 & other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/G6XNgjc0R7 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 21, 2024

The Ramayana Trail Project is a key aspect of the broader Vision Document signed by India and Sri Lanka in 2023. This document underscores the mutual commitment to promote cultural exchange and heritage tourism, particularly focusing on sites significant to Buddhism, Hinduism, and other religious practices.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The bilateral agreement, released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in 2023, underscores the joint efforts to enhance awareness and popularity of India’s Buddhist circuit and the Ramayana trail in Sri Lanka. The agreement reflects the shared vision of both nations to leverage their historical and religious ties to strengthen bilateral relations and promote tourism.

This collaborative endeavor was further solidified during the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Delhi in July 2023. The release of the bilateral document signifies a strategic commitment to deepen cultural ties and promote mutual understanding between India and Sri Lanka.