India Pledges To Mend Relations With China, Emphasizing Mutual Respect As Foundation

India has responded to a congratulatory message from the Chinese side on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election victory, emphasizing efforts to normalize bilateral ties based on “mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity.” This response came from External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who addressed a congratulatory post by the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on X (formerly Twitter) dated June 5.

“Thank you @MFA_China for congratulating PM @narendramodi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” Jaiswal stated in his post.

Ongoing Tensions Over the LAC Standoff

The relationship between India and China remains strained due to a prolonged military standoff in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which began in May 2020 and has now entered its fifth year. India has consistently maintained that normalizing the overall bilateral relationship is contingent upon achieving peace and tranquillity at the border.

On the other hand, China has advocated for placing the border issue in its “appropriate place” within the broader relationship framework while simultaneously progressing in other areas such as trade and investment. Despite numerous rounds of diplomatic and military talks, significant friction points like Depsang and Demchok on the LAC remain unresolved.

China’s Position Among P-5 Nations

China stands out as the only one among the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (P-5) whose top leadership has not formally congratulated Modi on the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) election victory. Leaders from Britain, France, Russia, and the United States have all sent their messages to the Indian leader.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson had earlier posted: “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship.” This sentiment was also echoed during a regular media briefing in Beijing. However, India’s delayed response underscored the frosty nature of current bilateral relations.

Pakistan’s Reaction and Bilateral Dynamics

Pakistan, a close ally of China, has also not sent a congratulatory message to Modi. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was on an official visit to China when the Indian election results were announced. During a media briefing, the Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson remarked that it is the right of the Indian people to choose their leadership and described it as “premature” to discuss sending a congratulatory message, noting that the government formation process was still ongoing.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s desire for cooperative relations with all neighbors, including India, and emphasized the need for constructive dialogue and engagement to resolve outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. She also pointed out that India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 had worsened the bilateral environment and that there had been an increase in hostile rhetoric against Pakistan during India’s recent electoral campaign.

India’s careful response to China’s congratulatory message reflects the complex and sensitive nature of their current relationship. While both nations have expressed a desire to normalize ties, significant obstacles remain, particularly concerning border tensions. The path to a stable and mutually respectful relationship appears to be fraught with challenges that require continued diplomatic efforts and engagement from both sides.

