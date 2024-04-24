Israel Denies Mass Grave Discovery At Nasser Hospital In Khan Yunis

Reports of a mass grave discovered at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis have sparked controversy, with the Israel Embassy in India vehemently rejecting any implication of Israeli involvement. The embassy clarified that the grave in question was dug by residents of Gaza several months ago, refuting claims attempting to blame Israel for burying civilians en masse.

In a statement posted on social media, the Israel Embassy in India addressed the circulating misinformation regarding the mass grave. The embassy pointed to social media videos posted by Gazans at the time of the burial, corroborating that the grave was indeed dug by locals. It emphasized that any attempt to implicate Israel in such activities is baseless and part of a disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing the country.

This statement comes in response to assertions made by Gaza Civil Defense workers, who reported the discovery of a mass grave containing over 300 bodies at Nasser Hospital following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area earlier in the month. Colonel Yamen Abu Suleiman, Director of Civil Defence in Khan Yunis, detailed the findings, noting that some bodies showed signs of field executions and decomposition.

ALSO READ : Supreme Court Requests ECI Clarification On Full EVM-VVPAT Verification Pleas

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) swiftly refuted claims of their involvement in burying Palestinian bodies, labeling such allegations as unfounded. The IDF clarified that their operations near Nasser Hospital were focused on locating hostages and missing persons, and any examination of buried corpses was conducted with care and respect, solely based on intelligence suggesting the presence of hostages.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for an independent and transparent investigation into the discovery of mass graves at both Nasser and Al-Shifa hospital complexes in Gaza. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, expressed horror at the reported scenes and emphasized the need for accountability, particularly concerning the intentional killing of civilians, detainees, and others protected under international humanitarian law.

As the situation unfolds, the allegations and counterclaims surrounding the mass grave discovery underscore the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Calls for thorough investigations and adherence to international legal standards remain crucial in ensuring justice and accountability for all parties involved.