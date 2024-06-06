Israel-Hamas Conflict: Israeli Airstrike on UNRWA School in Gaza Kills At Least 40 Palestinians

Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted an overnight strike on a Hamas compound located inside a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday.

The strike reportedly killed at least 40 people, according to Al Jazeera, which cited a statement from Gaza’s government. The Israeli armed forces stated that the airstrike, directed by IDF intelligence and the Israel Security Agency, targeted terrorists involved in the October 7 attack in southern Israel.

The IDF asserted that “Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who belonged to the Nukhba Forces were operating in the compound.” They alleged that these terrorists were using the UNRWA school as a shelter and were planning imminent attacks against IDF troops.

Several precautions were taken to minimize harm to uninvolved civilians, including aerial surveillance and additional intelligence gathering prior to the strike.

Hamas condemned the attack, describing it as a “massacre” and a premeditated crime against civilians. Gaza’s government provided further details, stating that among the 40 killed were 14 children and 9 women. Additionally, 74 people were wounded, including 23 children and 18 women.

Scenes show the extensive destruction at the UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where the Israeli occupation carried out a deadly massacre against the displaced Palestinians last night. pic.twitter.com/MOrWn81w0W — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 6, 2024

Since October 7, more than 36,654 people have been killed and 83,309 wounded in Israeli military operations in Gaza, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry. The ministry reported that in the past 24 hours alone, 68 Palestinians were killed and 235 wounded.

The Health Ministry also highlighted the dire medical situation, noting that 25,000 sick and wounded Palestinians need to leave Gaza for treatment. However, since May 12, when Israel closed the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, no one has been able to leave for medical treatment. Only 4,895 people managed to leave when the crossing was briefly open.

“This exposes the lives of thousands to avoidable complications and death,” the ministry stated, emphasizing that many cases could be treated if allowed to access specialized centers outside Gaza.

