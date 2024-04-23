Israel Intensifies Campaign For EU Sanctions Against Iran's Missile Program

Israeli Foreign Minister Mobilizes European Diplomats to Push for Sanctions on Iran. In a concerted effort to address the growing threat posed by Iran’s missile program, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz has instructed key diplomatic entities to ramp up efforts in persuading European Union (EU) member states to impose sanctions on Iran. This directive comes ahead of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting of European Foreign Ministers, where the issue of sanctions on Iran will be discussed.

Targeting Iran’s Missile Project

The primary objective of Israel’s campaign is to advocate for sanctions targeting Iran’s missile project, which includes measures to curtail the supply of missiles to various proxy terrorist entities across the Middle East. Minister Katz emphasized the urgency of this action, highlighting the pervasive threat posed by Iran’s aggressive activities in the region.

Ministerial Diplomatic Outreach

Minister Katz has personally engaged in numerous conversations with counterparts across Europe to garner support for imposing sanctions on Iran. His message to European leaders underscores the broader implications of Iranian aggression, warning that failure to address this threat proactively could result in repercussions beyond the Middle East.

Quoted Statement: “Iranian aggression will not end with Israel and the Middle East, but will reach you as well,” Minister Katz emphasized. “We must take all measures to curb Iran now, through harsh sanctions in the US, the European Union, and other countries, and the isolation of Iran and the terrorist organizations associated with it.”

Conclusion:

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, Israel is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to rally European support for sanctions against Iran’s missile program. Minister Katz’s directive reflects a proactive approach to addressing the shared security concerns posed by Iran’s destabilizing activities. The outcome of these diplomatic endeavors will be closely watched as international efforts to curb Iran’s aggression gain momentum.