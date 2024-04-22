Israel Launches Airstrikes in Southern Gaza, Killing 22, Including 18 Children

Israel conducted overnight airstrikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah which resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people, including 18 children, while many others sustained severe injuries. The airstrikes, which targeted densely populated areas, occurred amidst the backdrop of the United States preparing to provide additional military aid that is worth billions of dollars to Israel.

Reports indicate that the airstrikes specifically targeted Rafah, a city that has become a sanctuary for more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. This assault coincided with Israel’s decision to expand its ground offensive against Hamas near Gaza’s border with Egypt, despite international calls for restraint.

Israel’s war cabinet, comprising Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz, convened to strategize on efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. This development followed a video message released by Netanyahu on Sunday, in which he lamented the absence of 133 Israelis from Passover celebrations due to captivity in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also vowed to intensify political and military pressure on Hamas in response to the ongoing conflict. In a statement, Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of such actions to secure the release of Israeli hostages and achieve what he termed as “victory” over Hamas.

Netanyahu accused Hamas of rejecting proposed hostage deals outright, prompting Israel to contemplate “additional and painful blows” against the militant group. Negotiations facilitated by international mediators have so far yielded only little progress towards a ceasefire and hostage release.

Earlier attempts to negotiate a deal stipulated that Hamas would release 40 Israeli hostages, primarily women, sick individuals, and the elderly, during an initial six-week ceasefire period. In return, Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. However, obstacles in identifying and tracking the hostages have impeded the implementation of this framework.