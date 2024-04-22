Israeli PM Hints At strikes, Rafah Invasion, Vows Release

Efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have hit a roadblock, with Hamas rejecting a proposed deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning, indicating that Israel will take decisive action to free the captives.

Over 100 individuals remain captive in Gaza following a terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas and its allies in October 2023. While some hostages have been released through ceasefire arrangements, negotiations have faltered in recent days.

In a video message delivered in Hebrew, Netanyahu asserted that Israel would ramp up both military and diplomatic pressure on Hamas. He emphasized that such measures are necessary to secure the freedom of the hostages.

Netanyahu hinted at the possibility of military intervention in Rafah, Gaza’s last Hamas stronghold. However, such a move has raised concerns within the international community, particularly due to the potential humanitarian fallout.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Why is this night different, citizens of Israel? On this night, 133 of our dear brothers and sisters are not around the Seder table, and they are still held hostage by Hamas in hellish conditions.

“Hamas is hardening its heart,” Netanyahu declared, drawing parallels to the story of Passover, a Jewish holiday symbolizing liberation from oppression. He likened Hamas’s refusal to release hostages to the Pharaoh’s obstinacy in ancient Egypt.

The Prime Minister’s resolve is firm, stating, “We will strike additional painful blows at Hamas.” He reiterated the determination to increase pressure on the group until the hostages are released.

Netanyahu also addressed reports of impending sanctions on an Israeli military unit by the United States. He pledged to vehemently oppose any such measures, asserting solidarity in defending Israeli soldiers.

“I will fight this with all my powers,” Netanyahu affirmed, emphasizing the unity of Israeli soldiers both on the battlefield and in diplomatic battles.

As tensions escalate and diplomatic maneuvering continues, the fate of the hostages remains uncertain. Netanyahu’s vow underscores Israel’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and confronting challenges head-on.