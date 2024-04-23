Kim Jong Un Supervises Simulated 'Nuclear Counterattack' In North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a military drill that simulated a “nuclear counterattack,” according to Media on Tuesday, marking the latest in a series of tests conducted by Pyongyang this year.

The exercise reportedly occurred on Monday, coinciding with earlier announcements from Seoul’s military confirming North Korea’s firing of several short-range ballistic missiles. Tokyo also verified the launch.

The drill showcased the utilization of “super-large multiple rocket units,” which successfully hit a target on an island approximately 352 kilometers (219 miles) away, as per the report. Kim Jong Un reportedly commended the precision and accuracy demonstrated by the rockets.

South Korea’s military reported that the missiles were launched from the Pyongyang area and traveled around 300 kilometers before landing in waters east of the Korean peninsula.

This recent launch follows another conducted less than a week prior, during which Pyongyang tested a “super-large warhead” designed for a strategic cruise missile, as confirmed by state media. Seoul’s military corroborated the detection of cruise missile launches during that event.

The timing of North Korea’s recent actions comes in the wake of Moscow’s veto in March at the United Nations Security Council, effectively halting UN monitoring of sanctions violations related to Pyongyang’s nuclear and weapons program.

These developments underscore the ongoing tensions in the region and the continued efforts by North Korea to assert its military capabilities despite international sanctions and scrutiny.