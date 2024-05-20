LIVE Updates: Iran President Raisi Dead, Interim Vice President Announced, State Goes Into National Mourning

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19, according to Iranian media. The helicopter, carrying President Raisi and his foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, disappeared over a mountainous region.

Iran’s state television reported that there were “no signs” of life among the helicopter’s passengers. The state TV reported, “Upon finding the helicopter, there was no sign of the passengers being alive.”

This incident took place amid a period of heightened regional tensions, particularly due to the Gaza conflict and Iran’s recent escalations with Israel. President Raisi, who has been in office since 2021, had pledged Iran’s unwavering support for Palestine, a stance he reiterated during a recent dam inauguration speech.

Iranian state media shared videos of Raisi on board the helicopter on Sunday. The footage shows him looking out of an aircraft window, with several senior officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, seated opposite him.

Get all the LIVE updates here:

May 20, 14:01PM- Mohammed Mokhber, Vice President Of Iran To Take Over Duties As Interim President

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has appointed Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to assume interim duties following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash a day earlier.

In an official statement, Khamenei stated, “In accordance with Article 131 of the constitution, Mokhber is now responsible for leading the executive branch.” He added that Mokhber must collaborate with the heads of the legislative and judicial branches to organize presidential elections “within a maximum period of 50 days.”

May 20, 13:58PM- Iran Announces 5 Days Of Mourning

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared five days of mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash. “I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran,” Khamenei stated in an official announcement following the death of Raisi and other officials in the East Azerbaijan province crash.

Show Full Article