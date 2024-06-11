Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima And Nine Others Killed In Plane Crash

In a devastating incident, Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others, including his wife, lost their lives in a plane crash. The tragic event occurred as the aircraft they were aboard crashed in the Chikangawa mountain range, according to CBS News, quoting government sources.

The crash, which took place after the military aircraft departed from Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, has sent shockwaves across the nation. Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has declared Tuesday as a national day of mourning in honor of the victims. The announcement was made through a statement released by the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The ill-fated flight was en route to the funeral of Malawi’s former attorney general when it tragically dropped off the radar. Air traffic controllers redirected the plane from Mzuzu’s airport due to adverse weather conditions but lost contact shortly thereafter.

President Chakwera, while addressing the nation, thanked countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Israel for their help in using advanced technology to find the crashed plane. Neighboring countries like Zambia and Tanzania also joined in, sending more helicopters and drones to help with the search, as reported by CBS News.

General Valentino Phiri, who leads Malawi’s armed forces, described the difficult landscape and thick forest cover as significant challenges that are hindering search operations. Despite these challenges, authorities remain committed to locating the wreckage and any possible survivors.

Saulos Chilima (51) was a prominent figure in Malawi’s political landscape and was viewed as a potential presidential candidate in the upcoming 2025 elections. Despite facing earlier graft allegations, which were subsequently dropped, Chilima’s sudden and tragic demise has left the nation in mourning.

Chilima was serving his second term as vice president and played a significant role in Malawi’s political landscape. He faced earlier corruption charges, which were dropped last month. The tragic loss of Chilima and others onboard has deeply saddened the nation, marking a profound loss in Malawi’s leadership and governance.

The search and rescue operation continues as authorities strive to piece together the events leading to this tragic plane crash.

