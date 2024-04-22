Maldives Polls: President Muizzu's Party Wins, Why It Matters?

The recent landslide victory of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu’s party, the People’s National Congress (PNC), in the parliamentary election could further solidify his pro-China stance. With the PNC securing a significant majority in the Maldivian parliament Majlis by winning 66 out of the 86 seats for which results have been declared, President Muizzu now possesses the leverage to advance his agenda through the legislative body.

This outcome, coupled with President Muizzu’s perceived anti-India stance, raises concerns in New Delhi, which has been observing Male’s increasing alignment with Beijing since Muizzu assumed office last year.

Why it matters?

The significance of this outcome lies in the Majlis’s authority to oversee the Maldivian executive and potentially impede presidential decisions. Before this election, the PNC was part of a coalition that lacked majority support in the House, hampering President Muizzu’s ability to enact policies despite holding office.

The Majlis was predominantly controlled by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by Muizzu’s predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who favored closer ties with India. With the MDP facing a significant defeat, winning only a handful of seats compared to its previous dominance, Muizzu now faces less opposition within the parliament. Previously, Muizzu’s initiatives were often thwarted by the MDP-led House, which openly criticized his anti-India stance. A senior aide to Muizzu previously stated that the parliament’s lack of cooperation hindered Muizzu’s plans, particularly regarding Indian troop presence in the Maldives, a promise he made during his campaign.

This election served as a litmus test for Muizzu’s efforts to strengthen economic collaboration with China. Since assuming office, Muizzu has awarded major infrastructure contracts to Chinese state-owned enterprises. The electoral triumph of his party is expected to remove most hurdles in his path.

The growing inclination of Male towards Beijing has been apparent since Muizzu’s election last year, causing concern in New Delhi. Muizzu’s visit to Beijing shortly after his election, during which he emphasized the Maldives’ sovereignty, was interpreted as a signal of shifting allegiances away from India. Moreover, Muizzu advocated for the withdrawal of Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives, originally deployed for humanitarian purposes.

Despite these actions, Muizzu recently expressed gratitude for India’s financial assistance and affirmed India’s status as the Maldives’ closest ally, acknowledging the significant debt owed to India.