Netanyahu Calls Israeli Strike On Rafah 'Tragic Mistake' Amid UN Chief's Condemnation: 'Horror Must Stop'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, emphasizing that the attack resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent civilians seeking refuge from the conflict. He insisted that the ongoing horror in Gaza must cease and declared that no place in Gaza is safe.

Guterres expressed his condemnation via a post on X, stating, “I condemn Israel’s actions which killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict. There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop.”

The strike, which hit a camp for displaced people, resulted in at least 45 deaths and 200 injuries, citing Gaza’s government media office. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) later announced the deaths of two senior Hamas officials in a targeted strike on a Hamas compound, following Hamas’ first rocket attack on Tel Aviv in months.

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed his horror at the civilian casualties in Gaza. He criticized Israel’s Sunday strikes, stating they underscored the lack of safe havens in Gaza. He described the camp images as horrific and indicative of unchanged warfare methods leading to civilian deaths.

Turk called for a ceasefire, stressing the need for accountability and policy changes following such incidents. He urged Israel to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access, while also demanding Hamas unconditionally release all hostages and cease firing rockets, which violate international humanitarian law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the Rafah camp strike as a “tragic mistake” and announced an investigation. Addressing the Knesset, he acknowledged efforts to avoid harming civilians but admitted a tragic error occurred.

The IDF confirmed the strike, reporting it killed Yassin Rabia and Khaled Najjar, senior Hamas members involved in orchestrating attacks and funding terrorism. The IDF stated the strike targeted a legitimate military objective with precise intelligence but acknowledged civilian casualties and initiated a review.

Following the attack, videos showed a large fire at the scene with emergency responders managing the aftermath. The area included a container used as a shelter, surrounded by tents. Gaza’s government office accused Israel of attacking designated safe zones.

The airstrike occurred after rockets fired from southern Gaza triggered sirens in Tel Aviv, marking the first such attack on the city since January. The IDF reported intercepting several projectiles and Hamas claimed responsibility, citing retaliation for alleged Israeli massacres against civilians.

