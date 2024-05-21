One Dead As Fatal Turbulence Strikes London-Singapore Flight

Tragedy struck aboard a Singapore Airlines flight from London as severe turbulence resulted in the death of one person and multiple injuries. The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER, designated as Flight SQ 321, was forced to divert to Bangkok, where it landed at 15:45 local time (08:00 GMT).

The airline disclosed that the flight, which had a complement of 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was affected by the tragic incident.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” it said.

The airline stated its collaboration with Thai authorities to offer medical aid to passengers, with plans to dispatch a team to Bangkok for further assistance. Thai authorities have mobilized ambulances and emergency response teams to Suvarnabhumi Airport. The exact cause of the incident onboard the flight remains unclear.

While turbulence is a common occurrence during flights, severe incidents like this are infrequent, and minor turbulence is typically nothing to be concerned about.

Predicting turbulence is sometimes possible, with pilots often communicating to provide advanced warnings, but it can also occur unexpectedly. Turbulence, being a weather-related phenomenon, can occur under various conditions and locations.

