Pakistan: 70-Year-Old Christian Man dies of injuries after mob attack

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Sargodha community mourns the loss of Nazir Masih, a 70-year-old Christian man who tragically passed away on Sunday night due to injuries sustained during a brutal mob attack. The incident, which unfolded on May 25 in Sargodha’s Mujahid Colony, has sparked outrage and renewed calls for justice.

Nazir Masih had been fighting for his life for eight days at a hospital, battling severe head injuries inflicted during the assault. The attack was triggered by accusations of blasphemy against Nazir and other Christians, leading to violent outrage among locals.

In a courageous act, the police intervened to rescue Nazir and two Christian families from the enraged mob, who were determined to take matters into their own hands and storm the homes of other minority community members in the area.

Despite the prompt police intervention, Nazir suffered critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Rawalpindi. Despite undergoing two surgeries, his condition worsened, and he tragically succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night, as reported by Dawn.

The funeral prayers for Nazir Masih were held on Monday in the same street where the attack occurred. Family members, still reeling from the loss, gathered at their residence in Mujahid Colony, where heavy police presence ensured security during the somber ceremony.

The atmosphere was filled with sorrow and tension as police stood guard to protect the grieving family and their home. Later, Nazir was laid to rest in the Gillwala graveyard.

DPO Assad Malhi disclosed that Nazir’s body underwent a post-mortem examination at Sargodha District Hospital before being transferred to Rawalpindi. Security measures were implemented during the funeral to prevent any potential disturbances as the community mourned the devastating loss.

