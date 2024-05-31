Pakistan Launches Multi-Mission Communication Satellite with Chinese Collaboration for Enhanced Internet Connectivity

Pakistan launched the Multi-Mission Communication Satellite (PAKSAT MM1) on Thursday, with assistance from its steadfast ally, China. This marks Islamabad’s second satellite launch in a month which is aimed at enhancing internet connectivity and telecommunications across the country.

The PAKSAT MM1 was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province, according to the reports by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency. The satellite successfully entered its designated orbit shortly after launch.

According to a statement by Pakistan Television, a state-run broadcaster, the satellite will “provide the best internet facilities across Pakistan” and improve television broadcasts, cellular phone services, and broadband connectivity. The satellite is anticipated to be begin its services in August, as reported by the Dawn newspaper.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the transformative potential of the satellite, PAKSAT MM1. “I am particularly excited about the potential impact of PAKSAT MM1 on internet connectivity across Pakistan. With its state-of-the-art communication technology, this satellite promises to revolutionise our digital landscape and provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country,” said Mr. Sharif, according to state-run Associated Press Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif went on to highlight the satellite’s role in enhancing the lives of Pakistani citizens and contributing to economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance. He took the opportunity to laude the launch from China’s satellite launch center as a “testament to the strong collaboration and partnership between the two countries,” emphasizing the importance of such cooperative efforts in advancing national progress and leveraging technology for public benefit.

The prime minister also praised the satellite’s positioning in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometers above Earth, calling it an “impressive feat” that reflects Pakistan’s scientific and technological capabilities.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) stated last week that the satellite launch is part of the National Space Programme 2047. “The PAKSAT MM1 was conceived as a joint venture between Suparco and the Chinese aerospace industry, keeping in sight the growing needs of the country in the broad spectrum of communication and connectivity,” reported The News International newspaper, citing Suparco’s statement.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who attended the launch, expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future space endeavors. “The day is not far when we will launch our satellites on our own rockets from Pakistan’s Space Launch Centre. Congratulations Pakistan,” he stated.

Earlier, on May 3, Pakistan launched its mini-satellite ‘iCube-Qamar’ as part of China’s Chang’e-6 lunar mission from Hainan province. This marked another milestone for Pakistan, as the iCube-Qamar sent the first-ever images of the moon captured in lunar orbit on May 8.

