Five years after a devastating fire, the restoration of Notre-Dame cathedral is close to completion as attention shifts to Paris for the Olympic Games. On the evening of April 15, 2019, flames engulfed the cathedral’s roof, spreading to the spire and threatening the main bell towers. Viewers worldwide watched in shock as the historic building burned.

Macron, whose second and final term concludes in 2027, aims for the cathedral’s restoration to boost the nation’s morale and improve his government’s popularity ratings.

“Only once in a century does one host Olympic and Paralympic Games, only once in a millennium does one rebuild a cathedral,” Macron said in his 2024 New Year speech.

