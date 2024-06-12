Pope Francis Has Used Gay Slur Again In Closed-Door Meeting Days After Apologizing: Report

A new report has suggested that the pope has once again used a highly derogatory term against gay individuals, for which he had previously apologized last month.

For the unversed, Italian media had earlier reported that the pope used the word “frociaggine,” a vulgar Italian term roughly translating to “faggotness,” on May 20 during a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops.

According to ANSA news agency, Francis repeated the term on Tuesday during a meeting with Roman priests, stating that “there is an air of faggotness in the Vatican,” and expressing a preference that young men with homosexual tendencies not be admitted to the seminary.

When asked about the recent report, the Vatican’s press office referred to a statement issued regarding Tuesday’s meeting with the priests, in which the pope reiterated the importance of welcoming gay individuals into the Church while also advising caution regarding their admission to seminaries.

MUST READ: Where Is King Charles III’s First Official Portrait Currently Displayed? Animal Rights Group Vandalizes Monarch’s Painting With This Cartoon Character

Following the initial report of his use of the word, the Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted unnamed bishops present in the room who suggested that the pope, being Argentine, might not have realized that the Italian term he used was offensive.

Francis, aged 87, has been recognized for his efforts to reach out to the LGBT community during his 11-year papacy. However, some Vatican observers suggest that his recent missteps undermine his authority and raise questions about his convictions and the reform agenda he has for the Church.

In response to allegations of his use of extremely derogatory language towards gay men, Pope Francis issued an apology. A statement from the Vatican clarified that the Pope did not intend to cause offense and expressed regret to those who were “hurt by the use of a word.”

“Pope Francis is aware of the recent articles discussing a conversation he had with bishops… in private,” the statement quoted Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See – the governing body of the Catholic Church, as saying.

ALSO READ: Hunter Biden Found Guilty On All Counts In Gun Trial, This Is How His Father Joe Biden Reacted To His Conviction

Show Full Article