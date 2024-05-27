Report: Floods Claim Lives Of 16 Individuals In Afghanistan

Tragedy struck in Baghlan and Badakhshan provinces of Afghanistan as recent floods claimed the lives of at least 16 individuals, including women and children, according to a report by News. Local officials reported that approximately 500 houses have been either completely or partially destroyed in the aftermath of the floods.

The devastating floods have wreaked havoc across various areas, including Dand-e-Ghori, Doshi, Pul-e-Khumri, and the village of Morchak in central Badakhshan, as detailed in the News report. Baghlan Police Command chief Abdul Ghafoor Khadem lamented the loss, revealing that the worst-hit area was Larkhab in Doshi district, where six individuals lost their lives, including three children, one woman, and two men. Additionally, over 300 houses were destroyed in this region alone.

Mohammad Kamgar, the head of Natural Disaster Management in Badakhshan, provided further insight, stating that ten members of a single family were among the casualties, with one person injured due to the floods.

🔴 Breaking: #Afghanistan is hit by more floods — most affected is Badakhshan where 10 people reportedly lost their lives, houses & roads were destroyed. This is one of the many floods that impacted communities across the country in the past few weeks, affected 80k ppl, already. pic.twitter.com/GGajutYMDq — WFP in Afghanistan (@WFP_Afghanistan) May 26, 2024

Amidst the devastation, affected families are decrying the delayed arrival of aid and pleading for immediate assistance from the Taliban-led government and aid agencies. Hizbullah, one of the flood victims, recounted the loss of nine family members, with several still missing. Another victim, Ziaullah, emphasized the urgent need for support, urging authorities not to overlook the plight of those affected.

The toll of the floods extends beyond loss of life, with more than 300 people perishing over the past week, and hundreds of residential houses destroyed, along with vast stretches of agricultural land.

Compounding the challenges, access to affected areas has been severely restricted, with the World Food Programme (WFP) highlighting the logistical hurdles. In response, the WFP has resorted to unconventional means, including using donkeys to transport emergency supplies to inaccessible regions.

The WFP underscored the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for immediate action to aid survivors who have lost everything in the wake of the devastating floods. As Afghanistan grapples with this humanitarian crisis, swift and coordinated efforts are imperative to provide relief and support to those affected by the calamity.

