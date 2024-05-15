Singapore Influencer Sparks Debate After Becoming Grandmother at 34

Shirli Ling, a prominent influencer from Singapore, has stirred a debate after becoming a grandmother at the age of 34. According to reports by South China Morning Post, Ling, now 35, welcomed her first grandchild last year when her 17-year-old son became a father. Notably, Ling, who manages a chicken hotpot restaurant, has been married three times and has five children. She had her first son at 17, followed by another son and three daughters.

In a March Instagram video, Ling candidly discussed her experience of becoming a grandmother at such a young age, describing it as both “good and bad.” She expressed that while she didn’t panic when her eldest son’s girlfriend became pregnant, she jokingly remarked that her son had taken inspiration from her to become a parent at 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirli Ling (@shirli_ling)

Ling emphasized the importance of perspective and management in such situations. She stated, “Depends on how you look at it and how you manage it.” Additionally, Ling mentioned that while she wouldn’t “encourage” her children to have kids young, she believes in offering advice and support rather than scolding her son.

Her posts triggered a debate, with some criticizing her parenting while others praised her for being supportive. Many lauded her openness, with one user commenting, “You are open about this. Most people would start blaming their children for being young parents.” However, others expressed concern, with one user questioning, “I think you are a failed mother. Is it really good for a child to start a family at an immature age?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirli Ling (@shirli_ling)

Ling, who boasts more than 20,000 followers on Instagram, gained fame after starring in the Singaporean military comedy film “Ah Girls Go Army” in 2022. Her journey has ignited discussions on parenting, responsibility, and the challenges of early parenthood.

Show Full Article