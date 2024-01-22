Storm Isha: Over 100 flights cancelled at Dublin Airport

Amid travel disruptions in the UK and Ireland, flights have been canceled and train services have been halted. A total of 102 flights to and from Dublin airport were canceled on Sunday due to Storm Isha, as forecasted by the airport operator. By 1700 GMT, Storm Isha had led to 24 aborted landings and 27 flights opting to divert to alternative airports, as said by Dublin Airport on social media platform X. Ireland’s national meteorological service, Met Eireann, issued an orange weather warning for most of the country, including Dublin, signaling the potential for significant impacts on people, property, and activities in the affected area. The Met Office issued an unusual blanket warning for the UK with gusts of wind reaching 90mph. Meanwhile, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport took preventive measures, canceling 130 flights scheduled for Monday due to anticipated strong winds associated with Storm Isha reaching the Netherlands, as announced by the airport on Sunday.