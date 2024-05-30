Taiwan Stays Alert To Potential Chinese Threat From Civilian Vessels: Expert

Amid escalating concerns raised by foreign experts regarding China’s purported preparations for a potential invasion of Taiwan using civilian vessels, a Taiwan defense expert has affirmed the nation’s readiness to counter such threats, according to a recent report by Focus Taiwan.

Experts have cautioned that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might utilize a fleet of civilian vessels, including large roll-on, roll-off ferries, to bolster its amphibious landing capabilities. This strategy could potentially facilitate the movement of significant military assets across the Taiwan Strait. Tom Shugart, an analyst at the Center for a New American Security, emphasized the strategic implications of China’s civilian vessels, suggesting they could significantly enhance the PLA’s capacity to transport troops and equipment. Shugart posited that this could enable the rapid deployment of up to 300,000 troops within ten days.

Chieh Chung, a researcher at the Taipei-based Association of Strategic Foresight, echoed these concerns, noting the PLA’s reliance on civilian vessels due to a lack of dedicated military vessels for troop transportation. He pointed out that recent military exercises have increasingly featured these civilian ships. According to Chieh, each 36,000-ton roll-on, roll-off vessel has a substantial transport capacity, capable of accommodating troops from multiple PLA combined arms battalions. However, he highlighted that these civilian vessels are not specifically designed for military use and would require docking facilities for efficient loading and unloading.

In the event of an invasion, Chieh suggested that the initial wave of PLA troops would likely utilize military landing ships, helicopters, and transport aircraft to establish a foothold in Taiwan. Only after securing landing zones would civilian vessels be deployed for further troop movements. Despite these potential threats, Chieh expressed confidence in Taiwan’s defensive capabilities, citing existing mechanisms such as long-range anti-ship missile systems, naval mines, and suicide speedboats. These measures, he argued, would effectively neutralize the relatively slow-moving civilian transport ships.

Responding to media inquiries, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) affirmed its vigilance in monitoring Chinese activities near Taiwan’s airspace and sea, including military-civilian coordinated operations. The MND reiterated its commitment to gathering intelligence on PLA capabilities and underscored its preparedness to address potential threats posed by unconventional landing and transportation tactics.

As regional tensions continue to escalate, Taiwan remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The nation is utilizing a combination of strategic foresight and robust defense capabilities to address potential threats, according to Focus Taiwan.

READ MORE : Hamas Munitions Likely Sparked Rafah Camp Fire, Says IDF

Show Full Article