The World's Soon To Face Something 'Grave' Than Corona Virus. Experts Expresses Concerns

Experts claim that the world is soon to face a more severe pandemic than Covid-19, with the potential to create even graver situations. These claims have been confirmed by the former British Chief Scientific Advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance. He emphasized that, as many countries are going through general elections, political parties and voters must prioritize this topic as one of the key subjects for voting.

He said, “The upcoming pandemic is going to be more severe” and added, “it would be almost unstoppable.” He urged the British people to make this an important issue in the elections. Additionally, he called on various governments worldwide to remain alert to the upcoming danger.

Vallance further added that during COVID-19 in 2020, proper medications did not reach many people. Therefore, it is necessary to find more ways and solutions to reach the maximum number of people in the event of the next pandemic. He told the G-7 countries that taking immediate action in such circumstances is crucial, as the system created during the corona period has now been relaxed. The upcoming epidemic will be the result of this negligence. International coordination will be needed to deal with this. This epidemic will not give any warning before arriving. He also mentioned the pressure from the World Health Organization. It should be noted that in 2020, the coronavirus caused havoc worldwide, claiming the lives of millions of people.

Who is Patrick Vallance?

Sir Patrick John Thompson Vallance is a British physician, scientist, and clinical pharmacologist who has worked in both academia and industry. He served as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of the United Kingdom from 2018 to 2023. Upon stepping down, he became chair of the Natural History Museum in London.