Trump Pledges Tariffs, Including On China, For Illegal Immigration If Reelected

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has made a bold declaration, stating that he may impose tariffs on countries, including China, if they fail to take measures to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants into the United States. Trump’s remarks came during an event in Arizona, a crucial battleground state known for its border issues, where he responded to a question from the audience.

While Trump did not specify the exact size of the tariff, he emphasized the leverage of the United States’ economic power. He warned that if countries such as China do not cooperate in curbing immigration, tariffs could be imposed as a punitive measure.

Border security and immigration have emerged as key issues in the lead-up to the November 5 election, where Trump is set to face Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 White House contest.

The majority of illegal immigrants crossing into the US are from Latin America. However, recent data from the US Border Patrol reveals a significant increase in the number of Chinese migrants apprehended while attempting to cross the US-Mexico border, totaling more than 27,000 from October 2023 to April 2024.

Trump’s stance on immigration has been a cornerstone of his administration, and he has pledged a robust crackdown if re-elected. He criticized Biden’s recent executive action implementing a broad asylum ban on migrants caught illegally crossing the border, labeling it as “outrageous” and a sign of “death and defeat” at the border.

In response to Biden’s measures, Trump vowed to rescind the asylum ban on his first day back in office if re-elected. He also claimed, without providing evidence, that Biden’s policy would permit a minimum of two million “illegal alien border crossers” annually into the US.

Despite Trump’s aggressive stance on immigration, he faces criticism, particularly regarding his handling of bipartisan border legislation. Biden’s campaign spokesman accused Trump of obstructing efforts to pass comprehensive border security legislation, leading to the perception that the immigration system is “broken.”

Trump’s remarks come amidst his first campaign event since facing legal challenges, including a recent guilty verdict on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

As the election approaches, immigration remains a contentious issue, with both candidates proposing contrasting approaches to border security and asylum policies. Trump’s threats of tariffs signal a continued hardline stance on immigration enforcement if he secures a second term in office.

