UAE President Shares Eid Wishes With Syrian President And Iraqi Prime Minister

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed Eid Al-Fitr greetings during phone conversations today with President Bashar Al-Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani of the Republic of Iraq.

He extended congratulations and good wishes for Eid Al-Fitr, praying for continued blessings upon their nations and people. They also expressed aspirations for stability, prosperity, and blessings for Arab and Muslim nations, as well as the global community.

