UAE's Huda Al Matroushi Ascends To Vice Presidency In Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation

The Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation (AMPC) convened its General Assembly today, Friday, in Seoul, South Korea, where new board members were elected. Dr. Huda Al Matroushi, President of the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation, secured the position of Vice President of AMPC with an impressive 10 out of 21 votes.

Alongside Dr. Al Matroushi, representatives from Japan, Singapore, and Kazakhstan also claimed vice president seats, while South Korea clinched the president seat. Dr. Huda Al Matroushi expressed her gratitude for the trust placed in her by the AMPC General Assembly, conveying her delight at the opportunity to serve in her new role.