UN Security Council Backs US Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire

In the midst of ongoing tensions in West Asia due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, now in its eighth month, the United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution supporting a US-drafted proposal for a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

The US-drafted resolution, endorsed on Monday, calls for Hamas to accept a ceasefire proposal announced on May 31 by President Joe Biden, which Israel has already accepted. The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favor, none against, and one abstention by Russia, which chose not to exercise its veto power.

The resolution aims to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire through three phases, as outlined by UN News. The first phase demands an “immediate, full, and complete ceasefire with the release of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, the return of remains of deceased hostages, and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners.” It also calls for Israeli soldiers to withdraw from Gaza’s populated areas, the safe return of Palestinians to their homes, and the widespread distribution of humanitarian aid.

Phase Two envisions a permanent end to hostilities in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces. Phase Three includes a major multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza and the return of any remaining deceased hostages to Israel.

President Biden emphasized that the deal is intended to provide a “durable end to the war,” not just a fragile ceasefire. The terms of the deal have been conveyed to Hamas leadership by Qatar.

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, highlighted that the fighting could cease immediately if Hamas agrees to the deal now endorsed by the Security Council. She noted that the international community is united behind the deal, which aims to save lives and help Palestinian civilians in Gaza rebuild and heal.

The resolution also reaffirms the UN Security Council’s commitment to a two-state solution, stressing the importance of unifying Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority. It explicitly forbids any attempts at demographic or territorial changes in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict intensified following the October 7 attack by Hamas, where approximately 2,500 terrorists breached the border from Gaza into Israel, resulting in numerous casualties and the capture of hostages. Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza has been described as targeting Hamas infrastructure with the goal of dismantling the terror group while attempting to minimize civilian casualties.

Inputs from ANI

Show Full Article