Home > World > US Withdraws Terrorist Designation of al-Sharaa-led Syrian Group

The United States has said it is repealing the designation of terrorist group for the Syrian group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. Reportedly, the new step is being taken to remove sanctions on Syria after a regime change that saw the ouster of former president Bashar al-Assad.

The US President Trump took the decision to revoke the tag on Syria's organization.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 11:32:00 IST

The United States Department of State has overturned the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation for the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. The Syrian group had connections with al-Qaeda and was a front for al-Nusrah.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, said the decision aligns with US President Donald Trump’s pledge to order Syrian sanctions to be lifted after Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December last year. The FTO’s revocation is effective as of Tuesday, July 8.

The decision is also based on the Syrian government’s efforts to combat terrorism and the destruction of HTS, the US Department of State said.

Why Did US Make This Decision On Syria?

“I am declaring my intention to withdraw the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), under the Immigration and Nationality Act, in accordance with President Trump’s May 13 pledge to provide sanctions relief to Syria,” the announcement read. “This revocation will take effect tomorrow, July 8.”

An Al Jazeera report said that HTS was disbanded in late January and that its militants were incorporated into the official Syrian security and armed forces.

“Tomorrow’s action follows the announced dissolution of HTS and the Syrian government’s commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms. This action also builds on the momentum of the June 30 Executive Order ‘Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions’ and recognizes the positive actions taken by the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This FTO revocation is an important step in fulfilling the president’s vision of a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria, the statement said.

Al Jazeera reported that the US designated HTS a “terrorist” group in 2018 due to its alleged links with al-Qaeda.

Who is al-Sharaa? Previously Targeted By The US

The al-Nusra Front was al-Qaeda’s official wing in Syria but separated in 2016 as HTS chief Ahmed al-Sharaa declared separation.

Sharaa also headed the opposition forces that ousted al-Assad in December last year. Since then, he has become the president of Syria, Al Jazeera reported.

However, HTS is still under sanctions by the United Nations Security Council, which were slapped in 2014 due to al-Qaeda links. The UNSC has also personally sanctioned Al-Sharaa, Al Jazeera reported further.

(Inputs from ANI)

Tags: Al Sharaasyriaus

