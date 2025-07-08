Donald Trump Issues Warning To NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani: ‘He Better Behave Or He’s Going To Have Big Problems’

US President Donald Trump has once again targeted Democratic party New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, warning of “big problems” if the he “did not behave.” Trump ade the comments while he was having a dinner at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Donald Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani

Trump, who had earlier labeled Mamdani a “socialist,” escalated his rhetoric by calling him a “communist.” The president also accused Mamdani of making offensive remarks about Jewish people and others.

“He [Mamdani] is not a socialist, he is a communist and said some really bad things about Jewish people, and he said some really bad things about a lot of people, and I think he is going through a little bit of honeymoon right now,” Trump said during the dinner.

The president further warned, “He won’t make it. He better behave otherwise he is going to have some big problems.”

Zohran Mamdani Will Not Get Any Money: Donald Trump

This is not the first time President Trump has taken aim at Mamdani. He had earlier warned of potential funding cuts for New York City if Mamdani were elected mayor in the upcoming November elections.

“Let’s say this, if he does get in, I’m going to be President and he’s going to have to do the right thing or they’re not getting any money,” Trump said in an interview with FOX News.

Donald Trump Questions Zohran Mamdani’s Citizenship

In addition to his warnings, Trump also raised doubts over Mamdani’s citizenship status. He claimed there are allegations suggesting that Mamdani may be in the United States “illegally,” and promised to investigate the matter.

“A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally… We’re going to look at everything. And ideally, he’s going to turn out to be much less than a communist, but right now, he’s a communist,” the president remarked.

