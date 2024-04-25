US-Led Coalition Foils Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks off Yemeni Coast

American authorities reported that a coalition of US-led forces operating off the coast of Yemen intercepted four drones and an anti-ship missile launched by Houthi rebels on Wednesday. The Iran-backed group’s persistent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea prompted this response.

According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a coalition vessel successfully targeted and destroyed an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) fired from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen, just before noon Sanaa time (0900 GMT). The missile appeared to be aimed at the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged vessel, CENTCOM disclosed, reassuring that there were no casualties or damages.

The Houthis, who hold significant control over Yemen’s Red Sea coastline, have carried out numerous missile and drone strikes against shipping since November, asserting that these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

CENTCOM further stated that it neutralized four drones launched by the Houthis shortly after intercepting the missile. The assessment was made that both the ASBM and the drones posed an immediate threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the area, prompting the defensive response.